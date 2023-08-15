Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, CeeC, sparked a heated debate online after making a surprising statement about female roommates who are interested in their fellow women

Not only has the revelation captured the attention of the viewers, but it has got many discussing relationships and sexual orientations online

Doyin, one of the housemates present during the conversation, confirmed CeeC's allegation by admitting to having similar suspicions

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Ceec has made a surprising disclosure concerning some of the show's female housemates.

A viral video captured CeeC, Doyin, and Kiddwaya discussing how certain housemates were possessive.

BBNaija All Stars CeeC and Doyin talk about female housemates who are into women Credit: @ceec_official, @officialdoyin

CeeC went on to indicate that some female housemates were interested in other women rather than men.

Doyin corroborated what Ceec had said and added that she had also suspected it.

BBNaija All Stars CeeC's disclosure sparks reactions

The revelation has sparked some reactions on social media.

See their comments below:

kendra_issa_bae:

"It might be Alex, Gistlover talk about her being a lesbian. Not that I believe tho."

folu_omo_yeere:

"Ceec come out with your full chest."

its.prebe:

"Na Alex she de refer too no other person had belle Ceec."

__mz__rayapera:

"Am sure ceec and Alex likes each."

laureta6686:

"Doyin Dey always Dey for dis kind conversation wit her long mouth."

whitevikky:

"Uriel and mercy could be bi."

ujumag:

"Ceece you are one of them."

Kiddwaya and Pere take a swipe at female housemates

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere have dropped their observations on the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

The UK brought-up opined that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed.

Laycon names his favourite housemate in the All Stars sho

Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner Laycon has disclosed who his favourite housemate is in the All Stars reality

TV show. Laycon made this known in a tweet on Sunday, August 6, stating his reasons for his choice.

The Lockdown season winner of the reality show stirred reactions with the disclosure of his favourite All Stars housemate.

Laycon revealed he was rooting for Kiddwaya on Twitter on Sunday, August 6, stating reasons for his choice.

