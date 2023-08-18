Tonto Dikeh has dared the National Law Enforcement Agency to pick her up for a chat or test as she fumed over their involvement with Naira Marley

The politician joined several Nigerians in expressing disappointment over the agency's choice of celebrity to push their cause

Tonto made it clear she doesn't have anything against Naira Marley, but her problem is the government

On Thursday, August 17, Femi Babafemi disclosed Naira Marley joined the National Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its campaign against substance abuse in Nigeria.

The statement by the NDLEA spokesperson caused an uproar on social media, and controversial actress-turned-politician Tonto Dikeh publicly expressed her displeasure.

Tonto Dikeh reacts as Naira Marley becomes NDLEA ambassador Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria/@tontolet

In a post on her Instagram page, the mum of one pointed out that bringing the Soapy crooner on board is the biggest embarrassment for any government agency.

Not one to shy away from drama, Tonto urged NDLEA to pick her up for an interview, test or a chat as she would love to say more on the issue.

She also clarified that she has a problem with the government and not Naira Marley.

The actress wrote:

"I don’t involve my self in bullshhit, especially other people’s bullshhit…This I must say is the biggest embarrassment from any government agency/drug law enforcement agency…I wld like to say more but I’ll wait for @ndlea_nigeria to pick me up for an interview/Drug test/ or just a chat…You know my address, I’ll ask you do it respectfully otherwise we’ll have a PROBLEM…..And if I’m replied I’ll gladly respond disrespectfully. I have absolutely nothing wrong on the said artist but the government."

See Tonto's post below:

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post

The politician's post sparked mixed reactions. While some netizens sided with her, others urged her to stay away from unnecessary drama.

Read some comments sighted below:

missambassadorforpeaceamity:

"Tonto our love pls we just celebrated you few days ago about less drama biko leave them we love you better of like this."

chiefowo6:

"Madam go rest."

officialcaptaincapoditutti:

"Dangbana Dey abuse dangbana."

thehelenmedia:

"Someone that smokes cannabbis publicly… what a joke COUNTRY!"

anthonyfedor:

"We are dragging them on Twitter already. So embarrassing."

komolafedamilolachristianah:

"Kia I love this strong woman always standing up for the truth."

Did Tonto Dikeh change her son's surname?

On Father's Day, famous controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh celebrated herself and made a shocking announcement.

A post shared by Tonto to celebrate Father's Day got people talking online as she used her surname, Dikeh, as her son King Andre's, calling him King Andre Dikeh.

This came after several fights, court dates, and lawsuits between the actress and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

