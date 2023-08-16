A lady has become a viral sensation for tattooing the name of her Twitter crush above her eyebrows

The young man, who is a Nigerian, was stunned by the face tattoo and shared a video of her receiving it

Many people, particularly ladies, knocked the lady for tattooing Oluwatosin on her face, while others wondered about the level of hold he has on her

In putting her money where her mouth is, a lady got a tattoo of her Twitter crush named Oluwatosin.

Oluwatosin, who goes by @mynameguccii, shared a video on his TikTok handle of the lady receiving the tattoo, revealing that she actually told him she would and she did.

She tattooed the name 'Oluwatosin' on her face. Photo Credit: @mynameguccii

Source: TikTok

According to the model, they met on Twitter. Corroborating Oluwatosin's claim on TikTok, the lady, @yannahthefreakkk, shared a video with the words ''I got my Twitter crush name tatted on me'' layered on it.

In the clip, she is seen all smiles with Oluwatosin as they had a look at the tattoo which was done above her right eyebrows.

The video of her receiving the tattoo has irked many ladies, who thought it was unnecessary.

Watch the video below:

The lady's action displeased many

VictoriaAda said:

"As a Nigerian woman I had three men tat my name on their body, I highly don’t recommend these for any women. "

Sankofa said:

"Can do that for god, your child, your brother your mum or dad but a man lol cool you are together forever now you can see what he do with your eyes."

Ade said:

"What did OLUWATOSIN had on you? That Yoruba demon def get you on lockdown."

Moon Gawdde$$ said:

"It’s no way she’s also African ????? She gotta be from london or america or something."

PoodaWithTheRooga said:

"I have two times I’m a Pisces tho and I fall real deep."

The_Real Bibi said:

"I’ve never seen the love that’ll push me to do this."

Lizzie said:

"Oluwa mi o. In this life I could never even the next."

sarah said:

"I would tell people it means peace in another language."

Source: Legit.ng