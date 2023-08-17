Controversial Nigerian singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola, best known as Naira Marley, sent the internet buzzing with his latest endorsement

A series of pictures online depicted that the Soapy singer collaborated with the National Law Enforcement Agency to fight against substance abuse in the country

Following the announcement made on NDLEA's official social media page, The singer was seen in the video talking to youth about the dangers of substance

Controversial Nigerian singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, has joined the National Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its campaign against substance abuse in Nigeria.

On Thursday, August 17, the agency spokesperson Femi Babafemi disclosed this information in a statement on social media.

Naira Marley joins forces with NDLEA to combat substance abuse in the country @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Instagram

"See who's on board ⁦@ndlea_nigeria⁩ War Against substance Abuse, WADA, advocacy campaign; it's your fav, Naira Marley. Watch out for the video of his message to Marlians and Nigerian youths here tomorrow," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a similar post, NDLEA, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, tweeted:

"Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) with music star Naira Marley when the artiste paid a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja to declare support for the War Against Substance Abuse on Thursday 17th August 17, 2023."

Still on that, a video captured the controversial singer giving Nigerian youths advice against substance abuse.

See the video below

Naira Marley's recent endorsement sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured reactions to Naira Marley's video advising youth against substance abuse.

See them below:

@sparkle0100:

"Bush meat and Hunter."

@fauzziyahshoney:

"Naira Marley is a role model to the target audience. Who else can convince youths to desist from the use of drgs if not Naira Marley? I think it's a good strategy."

@evrydaylife11:

"Naira is a suspect from now on."

@191Introvert:

"Nigeria e sure me say this guy smoke go there or even carry smoke inside car go there but game is the game."

@hicymike:

"This country na cruise."

@DubemEkunie:

"E remain make 2Baba come do durex advert for we Nigerians."

Video of Naira Marley's brother allegedly driving Zinoleesky's Ferrari causes buzz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Marlian youngster Zinoleesky recently made the headlines after he took to social media to share a clip of his new ride, a Ferrari 458 Italia, being transported to Lagos.

It, however, looks like the expensive whip has finally landed in Lagos as a trending video shared by Gossipmilltv on social media showed Marlian label boss Naira Marley's younger brother, Shuddy Funds, driving it.

Shuddy Funds was spotted driving Zinoleesky's new Ferrari into the singer's mansion.

Source: Legit.ng