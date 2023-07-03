Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh left many in shock as she shared her fearful thoughts about dying unexpectedly

In a social media post, the movie star alerted her fans and followers on what they should do on her behalf if she is no longer on earth

Tonto's message conveying the deep thoughts she had has left many uncomfortable

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh got many of her fans and followers worried after giving her thoughts on death.

The one-time politician took to social media to announce what she wants the world to do if anything eventually happens to her.

According to the screen goddess, if she dies unexpectedly, she wants people to inform her children of her love for them and how she will always do anything for them.

Sharing a post conveying her thoughts, she wrote:

"If I pass away unexpectedly, remind my kids every time you see them how much I love them, how I would do anything in this world for them. This is all I want."

The actress has a son named King André with her former husband, Olakunle Churchill.

See Tonto’s post below:

