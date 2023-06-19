Popular controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh stirs reactions online with an announcement she made as she celebrates Father's Day

Tonto, in a post shared on her page to celebrate Father's Day for the first time, publicly used her maiden name as her son's surname, King Andre Dikeh

This is coming after several fights, court dates, and lawsuits between the actress and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill slugging it out

It is supposed to be Father's Day celebration, but somehow popular controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has found a way to use it to celebrate herself while making a shocking announcement.

A post shared by Tonto to celebrate Father's Day got talking online as she used her surname, ' Dikeh', for her son King Andre.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh stirs reactions online as she announces the official change of her sons' name, removing his father's surname. Photo credit: @tontolet/@olakunlechurchill

She wrote boldly on her Father's Day post that she was celebrating her little Daddy, King Andre Dikeh.

Not sure if she has the legal right to use her maiden name as Andre's surname. However, after several court dates, lawsuits and online battles between the Tonto and her ex-husband, it appears the actress has officially decided to go public using her maiden surname for her son.

See Tonto Dikeh's post below celebrating Father's Day with a shocking announcement:

See the reactions that Tonto Dikeh's announcement stirred online

@verogreat23:

"If you called your Lord King what will call your Maker, I wish you the best."

@godigitalwith_amy:

"Awwwww this is so touching. It is you tagging it collaboration for me. You are doing well ma'am, God will continue to bless and uplift you and King."

@ensybabe:

"Sis, you got it all, God bless you for all you do . Women are naturally strong and God made us that way."

@mzvayelle:

"My babe, my 2 in 1 parent standing strong and tall sometimes I imagine how you do it but I know the God factor is in place plus great discipline and hardwork. I raise a glass at every gaze of you. Happy fathers' day KING TEE."

@bigsam_untamed:

"Man NA man and woman NA woman….it can’t never be the other way round…no woman can form a child alone without a spem even if NA mad man spem…..after all said and done YOU ARE TRUELY APPRECIATED FOR THE ROLES YOU HAVE PLAYED IN THE BOYS LIFE…GOD BLESS UR HUSSLE."

@officialpruth:

"Tonto Lord again????? Ha this one pass be careful oo."

