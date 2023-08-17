Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now been called out by tribal mark model, Adetutu, on social media

In a Facebook post, Adetutu claimed that Davido is still owing her for his music video that she made an appearance in

Adetutu shared more details about their agreement and her post raised a series of reactions from Nigerians

Popular Nigerian tribal mark model, Adetutu, has now called out top singer, Davido, on social media.

Taking to her official Facebook page, Adetutu shared a post where she accused the DMW boss of owing her after many years.

According to Adetutu, she does not care how many years has passed since the video was made but the singer is still owing her.

She wrote:

“Davido is still owing me, I don’t care how many years the video is. He is still owing me.”

See a screenshot of the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Recall that Adetutu made an appearance in the music video for Davido’s song, Wonder Woman, that was released in 2019.

In the comment section of her Facebook post, Adetutu shared more details on her agreement with Davido. According to her, he reached out to her by himself in her DM.

The tribal marked model admitted that she believed Davido would honour their agreement while also admitting that she did not sign any contract with him.

In her words:

“ I didn't sign, hence the reason I believe they don't want to answer me. He (davido) dmed himself and I trusted him that he was going to do the right thing by me.”

Adetutu also revealed that Davido did not respond positively to her when she told him she had not been paid by his manager, Asa Asika, and that the singer ignored her till date.

When a netizen advised Adetutu to call out the singer on Twitter, the model explained that she did that in the past but Davido commented under her post while totally ignoring her.

Reactions as tribal-mark model calls out Davido for owing her

Adetutu’s claim of Davido owing her soon went viral on social media and it raised mixed reactions from netizens. Some of them blamed her for not putting their agreement into writing while others blasted her for calling out their fave.

Read some of their comments below:

l.tobiloba:

“Thank God na money he owe you no be belle he give you. Don’t worry, Lati will get in touch soon if evidence dey otherwise you go explain tire.”

burstinp:

“Na ur papa him be? Una go just leave that man called ur father and be disturbing another innocent man.”

Iam_bmodel:

“Please if it’s true, please pay her. You have the money so there is no reason to owe someone for the services they rendered to you.”

jully__mk:

“Davido is the biggest name u call when u wanna blow so I’m not surprised .”

Kastropee_:

“Na davido dey pay vixens???? No be directors? Until you visit court or police station your eyes go clean.”

deycallme_tugreat_:

“Wetyn concern Davido with paying dancers or any that participate in his video shot,,that’s not his job ,,call out the person that called you for the job simple,,before the day of shooting every no they davido hand ah.”

Davido buys N577 million necklace with hourglass pouring diamonds

Nigerian singer, Davido, recently made headlines after he splurged N577 million on a Timeless diamond necklace.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the DMW boss shared a video of the moment his newest neckpiece was removed from its briefcase and worn around his neck.

The hefty piece of jewellery was a thick diamond studded pendant and necklace. The pendant also included an hourglass in its middle that could rotate. When rotated, the hourglass poured out diamonds instead of sand.

Source: Legit.ng