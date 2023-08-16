Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy was at the O2 Arena over the weekend to show support for her friend and boxer Anthony Joshua during his boxing bout with Robert Helenius

Cuppy shared pictures and a video of her showing some moves in celebration of Joshua's win over Helenius

The billionaire heiress' presence at Joshua's boxing bout in London has, however, stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens, with many making bold claims

Nigerian billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has shared pictures and videos of her at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night during her friend and boxer Anthony Joshua's heavyweight boxing bout against Robert Helenius.

Joshua, a Nigerian-born British boxer, won the fight with a brutal punch in the seventh round, and Cuppy couldn't help but celebrate him.

DJ Cuppy congratulates Anthony Joshua after defeating Helenius, Credit: @cuppymusic @anthonyjoshua

In a clip, Cuppy could be seen showing dance moves as Joshua landed punches on his opponent.

Sharing pictures and videos from the boxing bout, Cuppy wrote:

"It’s giving KNOCK OUT Congratulations Femi CLEAN HEARTS REALLY DO ALWAYS WIN! @AnthonyJoshua."

Netizens react as DJ Cuppy watches Anthony Joshua win fight

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Cuppy's videos, see them below;

itz_anna_angel:

"I thought we are done with Anthony."

stardomgys:

"Cuppy just dey live life no stress … omo baba olowo vibe or nothing ❤️❤️."

wayz_up_:

"This one just Dey do like small pikin."

richkideedris:

"MAKE AJ no allow Bestie again as he Dey win to avoid …..."

olamilekan_0z:

"Breakfast no they tire you ."

olamentor__:

"Make she know let this egbon loose focus again abeg ."

babyboy0018:

"She likes person whey go Dey guard her, that’s why she love boxers ."

starboymiraqle:

"Cuppy we know your game, you can't fool us."

