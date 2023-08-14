Skit maker Cute Abiola has shared the fun moment he linked up with singer Bella Shmurda

In a video, the two male celebrities who recently welcomed new babies hinted at having joint naming ceremonies

Bella, in the short clip, could be seen inviting their colleagues as well as fans and followers to their naming ceremonies

Popular skit maker Cute Abiola and singer Bella Shmurda recently linked up, and it came with a sweet moment between the new fathers.

Sharing pictures and clips from their meeting, Bella Shmurda, who welcomed a baby boy in July, exactly one year after losing his first child, couldn't hide his excitement to see Cute Abiola, who also became a first-time father in June.

Cute Abiola shares pictures as he meets Bella Shmurda. Credit: @bellashmurda @thecuteabiola

In a clip, Cute Abiola shared on his Instagram page, Bella Shmurda hinted at a joint naming ceremony as he urged their fans to turn up for their babies naming ceremony set to take place later this month.

Watch the clip in the last slide of the post below:

Netizens react as Bella Shmurda and Cute Abiola link up

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

mcalways1:

"New fathers of fathersis."

magaji_nda:

"Otilo for d new fathers in town."

beautyandbrainychic:

"My babies we party hard oo olorun."

mahma_____lovers:

"We are ready for our naming ."

kwasu__famous:

"Two Daddies Connections."

newdayo___:

"I dey see Poco frame ️ for wall Bella no Dey forget hin helpers I geuss. Love love always."

larry_moore007:

"Baba Anderson ati baba world best ❤️ @bella_shmurda."

danokingofficial:

"You don Finally Enter studio boss man ❤️❤️."

officerwise_b:

"Our naming Bella."

colletteamuchechukwu:

"Collaboration of new daddies."

iamhorlertunji:

"The New Fathers in town."

Source: Legit.ng