Nigerian billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, has displayed her love for pink for the umpteenth time

Taking to her official Instagram page, the music star gave fans a tour of her pink penthouse in London

Cuppy showed off the pink things in her house including her water dispenser, vacuum cleaner, cutleries and more

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, is once again making headlines over her love for the colour pink.

The Jollof on the Jet crooner took to her official Instagram page to share a video where she gave fans a tour of her pink penthouse in London.

DJ Cuppy shows off pink things inside her pink penthouse. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In the video, Cuppy showed off many of the unusual things inside her home that are pink.

Cuppy happily displayed her cutleries drawer filled with pink utensils, including a pink pizza cutter. She showed off her pink water dispenser, vacuum cleaner and her pink pole.

Not stopping there, Cuppy revealed in the video's caption that she had forgotten to show fans the pink tissue paper in her toilet.

She wrote:

“Another day at the #PinkPenthouse Oh, and I forgot to show you the toilet paper, guess what colour it is? #CuppyDat”

See her video below:

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy’s pink items in her penthouse

The video tour of DJ Cuppy’s pink penthouse and the pink things inside it got many fans talking. Many commented on her love for pink and called it an obsession.

Read some of their reactions below:

enioluwaofficial:

“I think pink is her favourite colour!.”

dbshair:

“I know my favorite color, na money remain.”

Iam_horpeyhemi:

“Imagine me looking for sky blue blender or sky blue water dispenser , who get that time? Money good sha.”

_shantella:

“Am I the only female that’s not obsessed with pink?.”

pheena_sparks:

“Cuppy is just going to give birth to Barbies and Kendolls.”

majestyyvonne:

“All this pink will make me sick .”

Laura_lake2172:

“I hope u will carry this pick house to your husband’s house it’s too beautiful.”

lilian_lianchi:

“It’s All Raining Pink in here. Pink is indeed Lovely.”

Bella.modela:

“Barbie Cuppy.”

