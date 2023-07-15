Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has reacted to her sister, Temi’s trending photos on social media

Temi had recently caused a huge online buzz after she shared photos of herself wearing a green crocheted swimsuit

Cuppy took to Twitter to react to her sister’s trending photo and her comment gave netizens a lot to say

Popular Nigerian billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has now shared her thoughts on her sister Temi’s new swimsuit photos.

Temi Otedola, who is known for being the calm fashionista sister, caused a huge buzz on social media after she broke character and posted a series of swimsuit photos on her social media pages.

Temi’s swimsuit photos trended on many social media platforms and they got a lot of people talking including her celebrity disk jockey sister, DJ Cuppy.

Nigerians speak on DJ Cuppy's reaction to Temi Otedola's swimsuit photos.

Source: Instagram

Cuppy took to Twitter to react to Temi’s photos by wondering how they happen to have the same parents.

She wrote:

“I often wonder HOW we have the same parents THEMYI !!!!!”

See her tweet below:

Netizens react as DJ Cuppy shares her thoughts on sister Temi’s swimsuit photos

Cuppy’s reaction to her sister in a green crochet bikini soon made a new set of headlines as netizens shared their thoughts on what she had to say.

Read some of her comments below:

Bibimore said he wonders the same thing:

Controller said Cuppy does not want to work on her body:

This tweep advised Cuppy to recreate her own swimsuit photo:

Truth said genetics can be a mystery:

This tweep said that’s what cupcakes does to people:

Legendary said people can’t be the same:

This tweep said Cuppy looks good in her own way:

Another netizen said they had been wondering the same thing:

