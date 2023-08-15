Nigerian Street-pop act Portable urged Wizkid to remember how he broke into the industry with songs about his humble beginnings

The Zazu act revealed that he listens to the Grammy award-winning artist's songs to get inspiration and improve his craft

He strongly stated that Wizkid's ability to create his own path from low beginnings to global recognition inspires many, including him

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has reminded Wizkid of his humble beginnings and how he made it in the industry.

In a poignant plea, he asked the Grammy award-winning artist to reconnect with his roots and sing about the challenges of the past.

Portable reminds Wizkid of his humble beginnings Credit: @wizkidayomedia,@portablebaby

Source: Instagram

Portable further explained that most of his lyrical inspiration comes from listening to Wizkid's old jams.

He expressed his support for Wizkid's musical path during an open interview on the Honest Bunch podcast.

During his recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast featuring Nedu Wazobia and other hosts, the Street-pop star cited Wizkid's viral hit Ojuelegba as one of the songs that stood out in the singer's whole repertoire.

See his video below:

Portable's advice to Wizkid sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to what Portable disclosed about the Afrobeats Icon.

See their comments below:

@lifeofzic:

"E yeyeye o nananapakurumo was a vibe."

@StarJames179:

"Werey think say nah everybody dey suffer like him lol ."

@1prodigy2:

"Did y’all hear that voice “Ni oju Eleh a dem know my story."

@edgegivenchy:

"Person wey don Dey see money make he go back go Dey sing wetin again been looking for money or what."

@Mayo6Tee:

"If he try em , that will be like going back to suffering."

@boyalone_666:

"Wizkid no need go back. E de talk am. If you one hear am again e de apple music."

@Blesup_:

"Una mind nor evolve with big wiz music. He left you guys behind una nor fit catch up nor be e fault."

@henryjegs:

"Trenches story don end, wiz Dey La vida loca vibes."

@UGOOTWEETS:

"Portable Dey find story telling song from Wizkid in 2023? Nawa o."

@Efe28379390:

"All Wizkid story songs I know are classic. I think portable have a point. Because after that last album His music career is at stake."

Portable attacks Seyi Vibez

Nigerian street pop act Portable has sparked reactions online after a recent video of him trended online.

The Zazu act made an appearance on Nedu Wazobia's podcast Honest Bunch.

However, a snippet of the interview has since gone viral online due to the singer's contentious assertions on the talk show.

Source: Legit.ng