Nigerian football star Emmanuel Dennis and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy have stirred relationship rumours online

This is coming weeks after Cuppy reportedly parted ways with her Oyinbo lover and biker Ryan Taylor

Sharing some cute moments of him and Cuppy, Dennis stirred speculations with the love emoji he added to the post he shared on Twitter

Nigerian billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, and Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis have left tongues wagging over pictures and a video of them together.

Dennis took to his Twitter handle over the weekend to share some snapshots of him alongside the billionaire daughter.

Cuppy links up with Emmanuel Dennis. Credit: @cuppymusic @e_dennisblessed

Source: Instagram

In a video, Dennis, who visited Cuppy's pink mansion, playfully commented on the food he was served as he claimed it didn't make sense.

Another clip showed the moment, Cuppy was seen in a cosy mood with the Nottingham Forest striker.

Sharing the post on Twitter, the footballer caused a stir as he captioned it with heart emojis.

See the post below:

This comes after Cuppy and her Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor reportedly ended their relationship.

Netizens react as Emmanuel Dennis and Cuppy link up

In reaction to Dennis' tweet, some netizens said he should enjoy the moment as it was his time.

See some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

Sliimzy12:

"Na your turn enjoy am."

itsjojoarmani:

"Dennis pidgin English clear like this ? lol mad ting.."

OkekeKenneth11:

"It’s your time, my guy!"

Germanprinz:

"My brother, don’t joke with your career."

Ernestchima1:

"Football money na your mate."

Samizzy01:

"You whey no de enter starting lineup, okay continue."

JuujuGirl:

"Relationship be like Crayfish business. Don't worry e go reach everyone. I'm happy she's back in dating a brother. Black Love ❤️ is essential. I hope this last."

mayor_ekun:

"Instead make you Dey play ball yesterday Na here you dey Hmm okay."

DJ Cuppy gives fans a view of her penthouse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Jollof on the Jet crooner took to her official Instagram page to share a video where she gave fans a tour of her pink penthouse in London.

In the video, Cuppy showed off many of the unusual things inside her home that are pink.

Cuppy happily displayed her cutleries drawer filled with pink utensils, including a pink pizza cutter. She showed off her pink water dispenser, vacuum cleaner and her pink pole.

