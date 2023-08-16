Popular Afropop musician Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, spoke highly of his musical band

In a recent video interview, AG Baby boasted about his stage presence and claimed that his band is the best in the world

Adekunle Gold further claimed that his tracks are relatable to his audience because they are based on actual events

Popular Nigerian musician Adekunle Kosoko, best known as Adekunle Gold, has bragged about his music band being the finest in the world.

The Afropop star boasted about his stagemanship in a recent interview with Tataki.

Adekunle Gold speaks highly of his band Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

AG Baby, as he is fondly called, emphasised how he consciously makes his live renditions better than the songs his fans are already familiar with.

In his words:

"I have the best band in the world; I say that all the time. Every time I’m on stage, it’s a different vibe. As a fan of music as well, I don’t ever want to go and see my favourite musicians play the same songs that I listen to in my car because if I’m paying for tickets, I want to experience something good.

"My songs that you listened to already would sound different (when you watched me perform it). It’s so important to have musicians on stage. When I leave the stage, I’m like, ‘Damn! That was crazy," he said in parts.

See his video below:

Source: Legit.ng