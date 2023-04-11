Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has risen to the defense of her husband, Adekunle Gold, on social media

AG Baby was called out by a Burna Boy fan and accused of copying the Twice As Tall crooner’s style of fashion

The Burna fan shared photos to buttress his claim and Simi reacted to the post by sharing her take on the matter

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, recently waded into the trending topic concerning her husband, Adekunle Gold and Burna Boy.

A tweet from a Burna Boy fan had made the rounds on social media where it was alleged that Adekunle Gold was copying the Grammy-winning artiste’s style.

The Twitter user, @benny7gg started out by reacting to a photo of Adekunle Gold with Nigerian heavyweight champions, Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

The tweep then went ahead to express his displeasure at seeing Adekunle Gold with the boxers. According to him, the singer was not only copying Burna Boy’s style, he was also linking up with his friends.

He tweeted:

“The Burna Boy plagiarism is really so obvious and very annoying at this point. man can’t you just be yourself? same posture, same glasses, same smile. wt f ?! it’s been going on for awhile now and we need to speak on it.”

“Now he’s already linking with Odg’s pals. the most annoying part of it all is that he doesn’t acknowledge that he copies Odg in anyway.”

Not stopping there, the tweep posted a series of photos of Adekunle Gold and Burna Boy rocking similar outfits and noted that it was not a coincidence.

He wrote:

“y’all really want to say this is a coincidence?! LMAOO, na to go sing Last Last remain for am.”

See his tweets below:

Simi reacts as Twitter user claims Adekunle Gold is copying Burna Boy’s style

After the posts went viral, AG Baby’s wife, Simi, took to her Twitter page to react. The music star noted that people who had good things going on in their lives never did things like this.

She also noted that when people come on social media to talk nonsense, it is probably because they have sad lives and they are distracting themselves.

See her tweets below:

Fans react as Simi defends Adekunle Gold from Burna Boy’s fan

Read the reaction of some netizens to what Simi had to say below:

thatslimchef:

“And so what if he copies?!! Bitter people everywhere .”

ugoforeign:

“Person no go use him money buy clothes wear again cos of social media children.”

seun_dreams:

“I never knew they now plagiarize smile”

big_lily_offixial:

“So two people can’t wear de same thing again.which one is de same smile una no well ohh Jezzz ‍♀️”

olorire__omoiyaakeem:

“I dont care whats going on but i love how simi defends her man ….Dada AG o Le jà but o niyawo toh ni muscle ”

lonewolf__xxv:

“I never knew there is a particular signature smile that is for burnaboy so you mean I can’t smile like Tinubu? ”

_rayorayour:

“Adekunle is not even in this industry with you people, someone that’s in his own lane and doing his thing jeje, you turn am to plagiarism.”

Video of Adekunle Gold dancing with Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya trends

A video clip of Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya and his compatriots Adekunle Gold and Usman Kamaru throwing down some dance moves in a Miami club in the U.S. has gone viral.

This is coming just hours after Israel Adesanya successfully reclaimed his UFC middleweight title back from Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira.

Adekunle Gold was at the fight and had been on social media all through the fight hailing Israel as he threw his weight behind the fighter to reclaim his title.

