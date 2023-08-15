Singer 2baba's first child and first son, Nino, is a cute boy, growing up to look exactly like his father

In a video sighted online, Nino jammed to one of Naira Marley's songs, demonstrating and showing off his cute smile

While some netizens gushed over Nino's handsomeness, others couldn't help but imagine the esca[aes he would be up to soon

2baba's first child and son with baby mama Sunmbo Adeoye, Nino, is growing up nicely and recently sparked reactions.

A video of the young boy singing and jamming to one of Naira Marley's songs got netizens gushing over how handsome he is growing up to be.

Nino, who also seems aware of his 'sauce' smiled as he demonstrated the lyrics of the song.

The young boy in the video, more than ever, looks exactly like 2baba.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nino's video

Nigerians are convinced looks is not the only thing 2baba's son Nino is going to take from him.

Read comments sighted below:

qu2esn:

"We don enter. Another Idoma fine guy don join the ones wey we dey see shege for their hands "

mhz_mesofavy:

"2 baba walked so he can fly "

official_chariekay:

"This one fit worse pass him papa cus what handsomeness."

og_currency1"

"Lion no go born goat."

3kshoe:

"He is definitely taking over."

ju.li9178:

"Show us your head make we see if you get bald head you be your papa photocopy. He his cute "

natural_matina:

" no carry him careless lifestyle Abeg "

official_queen_estty:

"2baba Gene too strongall his kids resemble am."

official_queenbenita:

"He don almost start oh."

ninagram01:

"Hmmmmmmmmm this one’s gon be trouble o"

light___1822:

"See as he fresh like today bread."

Is 2baba scared over Annie leaving him?

Famous Afropop star 2Baba Idibia sent fans into a flurry of emotions as he delved into the complexities of his feelings for his beloved wife and actress, Annie Idibia.

The musician shared a video layered with an emotional voice-over on his Instagram account, baring his soul about how jealous he gets any time another man commands his wife's attention instead of him.

The singer said he is terrified of losing her to another man because her importance in his life is too great to allow such a thing to happen.

