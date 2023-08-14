Nigerian talented singer 2Bbaba Iidbia sparked reactions online with his weighty emotions towards his wife and actress Annie Iidibia

The African Queen hitmaker expressed his anxieties about losing his wife to another man and how he becomes jealous whenever another man receives her attention.

In the clip shared, Annie was seen among friends, then a scene showed when she affectionately embraced a white man

Famous Afropop star 2Baba Idibia has sent fans into a flurry of emotions as he delved into the complexities of his affections and anxieties for his beloved wife and actress, Annie Idibia.

The musician shared a video layered with an emotional voice-over on his Instagram account, baring his soul about how jealous he gets any time another man commands his wife's attention instead of him.

2Baba Idbia worries about losing wife, Annie Credit: @annieidibia1, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

According to the Afropop star, his jealousy isn't stirred by fragility or insecurity; rather, it stems from his desire to conceal his wife's outstanding personality from the knowledge of other men and keep them from taking her away from him.

The singer went on to say that he is terrified of losing her to another man because her importance in his life is too great to allow such a thing to happen.

The voice-over said these words:

"I get jealous when someone else has your attention. It's not as if I'm bleeding or insecure, I don't want someone else to realise how amazing you are and for them to steal you away from me.

"I just really do not want to lose you to someone else, you mean too much to me for that to happen."

In the clip shared, Annie was seen among friends, and then a scene showed when she affectionately hugged a white man.

See the video below

2Baba's post on Annie sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the singer's emotions towards his wife.

See comments below:

shade_grace29:

"Then let her be ENOUGH."

anaziachiwendu:

"I love you more when you are smiling in his hands."

iamjideoforoziokonah:

"You na my person for life.this life and after life much love 2baba."

iamjoysilas:

"Legends love you two always if I get money I for wire una make una go vacation ."

