Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Davido gave fans and netizens a fascinating glimpse into the golden fun he is having with his guys outside the country

The musician shared a video showing off a joy-filled scene with his entourage on a luxurious yacht cruising the Croatian sea

The Timeless hitmaker went on to declare himself as the man of the year, leaving fans with the beautiful option of admiring the appealing scenery he was basking on

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido is having the time of his life outside the country with a couple of some of his closest people.

The singer, apparently still on his Timeless tours, was seen on a luxurious yacht with some of his team members as they all had a good time together in Croatia.

Davido parties with DMW crew on a yacht in Croatia Credit: @davido

Sharing the scintillating video of the lush fun scene, the singer hailed himself as the "man of the year", to which many agreed to as they drooled over the fantastic scenery displayed on the DMW’s boss’ page.

See his videos below

Davido’s videos sparks reactions

morgan_dmw:

"September is here make their mind dey?."

acajunbabe4u:

"Looks like I'm missing all the fun!! Swing by and pick me up please. My bag is already packed!! It been over a month...I miss y'all. "

ossaibarbara:

"All the hopping around and up the stairs…. That’s where it ended ? wahala wahala wahala o! I thought we were following you somewhere ‍♀️."

benqueci:

"001 for a reason , i fvcking love this man fam ❤️❤️."

favour.nwobodo.2000:

"I been think say eeee wan pss for the last part ."

markangelcomedy:

"Baba u too dey enjoy ."

sisi_yemmie:

"Enjoyment nor pass like this ."

_pretty_sonita:

"Thank GOD I b obo fan o jealously fr kill me."

keezynasion:

"The king lifestyle OBO❤️❤️."

giddy_fia:

"It’s giving ‘I no get time for wahala I de Ibiza’ ."

