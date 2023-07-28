Veteran singer 2Baba recently expressed his love for YBNL music star Ololade Mi Asake and his act

2Baba was wowed by a video of a young lady singing Asake's Lonely At The Top song with a melodious voice

The veteran singer's comment about the lady's musical prowess has left netizens gushing as many applauded him

Nigerian celebrated music star and brain behind Hypertek music label, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has given Asake his flowers as he expressed his love for the YBNL music star's hit song Lonely At The Top.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, 2Baba couldn't contain his love for the song as he reacted to a video of a young lady singing the song with a melodious voice, which he described as peaceful.

2Baba says he loves Asake's Lonely At The Top. Credit: @official2baba @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The veteran singer tweeted via his official handle:

"I love this jam normally but she just tripled the love, such peaceful and cute flow."

See 2Baba's tweet below:

Lonely At The Top is one of the trending songs on Asake's Work of Art album.

Netizens react as 2Baba expresses his love for Asake's Lonely At The Top song

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that have since trailed the singer's tweet; see them below:

hammondgaga:

"You sure say na just the jam you like?"

emini_alabama:

"Legend recognises greatness"

im_innocent01:

"She sabi come fine with better height ."

CodedUpdate:

"Call Asake make una drop that jam 2baba."

AfricansTopSon:

"the problem be say person no fit trust u ."

egbonski:

"As in…. So peaceful and flowing at the top.."

abcleff:

"Her version is better than the original version."

Acapela19:

"Baba take am easy o."

oficialndifreke:

"Tuface abeg na my guy babe o. Please ."

Demide__:

"Seh na the song you like or the lady?"

