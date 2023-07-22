Some clips from actress Ruth Kadiri's 2nd daughter Emerald's first birthday celebration have emerged online

The likes of May Edochie. Nosa Rex, among others, were among the popular faces that attended the event

A clip showed the moment May was seen dancing with her youngest son Zane Edochie at the party

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri threw a birthday party for her second daughter Emerald, who clocked 1-year-old on Thursday, July.

Fun videos from Emerald's birthday bash have now emerged on social media, and it was lovely to watch as the event venue was beautifully decorated in several colours.

May Edochie spotted dancing with son at Ruth Kadiri's party. Credit: @ruthkadiri

The likes of Nosa Rex and his wife, actor Yul Edochie’s wife and last son, May and Zane Edochie, among others, were among the popular faces, who graced the event.

A clip showed May, who recently returned to social life months after mourning her second son, Kambilichukwu, dancing with her son.

May’s son, Zane, was also seen engaging in a painting competition with his pairs in another clip.

Watch the videos below:

See more pictures from the event below:

Screenshot from Ruth Kadiri's Instastory. Credit: @ruthkadiri

