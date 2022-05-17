Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao has taken to social media to celebrate her son, Daniel, on his 20th birthday

The handsome young man turned the milestone age on May 17, 2022, and his mother made sure it was a memorable occasion

Eniola penned down sweet and affectionate words for her boy as she showered him with prayers on his 20th birthday

Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Ajao recently expressed her pride as a mother on her son, Daniel’s 20th birthday.

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to announce to her fans and colleagues that her child has now clocked 20.

Eniola shared a series of stunning photos of herself with her handsome son on her Instagram page and accompanied the snaps with touching and emotional messages for the celebrant.

Actress Eniola Ajao's son clocks 20. Photos: @eniola_ajao

Source: Instagram

The movie star made it known that she was blessed to have Daniel as a son and that words can’t describe how great her love for him is.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

“AYOMIDE OKIKIOLA DANIEL,To say I'm blessed to have you as my son doesn't even describe how much i cherish and Love you❤️ You're growing up to be such a kind, sweet and caring boy and I couldn't be any prouder

"I will be forever blessed for being blessed with such a son like you Oko mi❤️.”

Eniola Ajao then proceeded to shower strong words of prayers on her son. She wrote:

“May all your hopes, dream and aspirations come to manifestation as you begin this New year of your life. God Almighty will continue to guide you, Protect you and guard you always

Isaiah 40 verse 4 shall forever be your portion. Lines shall continue to fall for you in pleasant places IJMN."

See her post below:

See more photos of the celebrant below:

Fans and celebs join Eniola Ajao in marking her son’s 20th birthday

Read some of their messages below:

Iamadeniyitayo:

“Happy birthday handsome more glorious years.”

Kunleafod:

“See fine boy …. Happy birthday son.”

Ceolumineeofficial:

“Happy Birthday My Dearest Son.”

Folukedaramolasalako:

“Happy birthday our Prince Charming, my God bless u and keep u safe , may u grow. In wisdom knowledge and understanding of God in Jesus name. @eniola_ajao congratulations to u dear wa jere e loruko Jesu ❤️❤️.”

Adesanyatoyosi_ileyemi:

“Happy birthday dear son long life and prosperity to you @eniola_ajao.”

Nice one.

Actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter and Kizz Daniel spark dating rumours

In other news, popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla (Priscy) and talented singer Kizz Daniel have got fans talking on social media.

Rumours started to make the rounds online that the father of two and the actress’ 21-year-old daughter are dating.

It all started when a video of Priscy and Kizz together in London made the rounds on social media.

Source: Legit.ng