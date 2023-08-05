A lady born with HIV AIDS has rejected self-pity and instead taken good care of herself and grown into a real beauty

The lady, Doreen Moraa Moracha, said she accepted her status and has been religiously taking her antiretrovirals drug, ARV

Doreen explained that she contacted the incurable disease from her mother at birth in what is known as mother-to-child transmission

A lady born with HIV and AIDS has grown into a beautiful woman despite the incurable disease.

The lady, Doreen Moraa Moracha, does not hide her HIV status but instead has become a shining example for many.

Doreen has grown into a beautiful woman despite being HIV positive. Photo credit: TikTok/@yesihavehiv.

Source: TikTok

Doreen takes time to explain what it means to be living with HIV and AIDS and many people have fallen in love with her on TikTok.

In a video, Doreen explained to her curious followers that she got the disease from her mother at birth.

Lady explains she got HIV AIDS through mother-to-child transmission

She said:

"My dad and my mum were a discordant couple. Dad until his death, was HIV negative. Mum is alive and is still HIV positive. I'm the only one among my siblings that is living with HIV. The other one born with HIV like me died because there was no treatment."

Doreen only learned of her HIV status as a 13-year-old child when her parents made the shocking revelation to her.

She said her parents and doctors thought she would die early. At 17, she said she started blaming her mother for the disease and threw away her ARVs.

She said she nearly died after stopping her treatment. But now, Doreen has accepted her status and is shining elegantly.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTOk users as lady with HIV goes viral

@user89164001410 said:

"It's so funny when you say you were baptized because they thought you will die. Long life queen."

@emmisamiemi commented:

"Hey Doreeen, you're glowing so beautifully each day much love."

