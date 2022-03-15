The daughter of Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo has finally been permitted to join Instagram a day after she celebrated her 18th birthday

Before this, Ifeoluwa Okeowo had two business accounts on the platform, but they were being managed on her behalf by her mom

Since creating a personal account, Ifeoluwa has made just one post and already has over one thousand followers on her page

There is a different kind of freedom that comes with clocking the age of 18; in Nigeria, for example, it symbolises one is officially an adult and can now make decisions independently.

This is the case of Ifeoluwa Okeowo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo better known as Omoborty, who recently received her mother's blessing to join Instagram finally.

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo allows her daughter to join Instagram. Credit: @Officialomoborty @Okeowoifeoluwa_.

Source: Instagram

Since joining the popular photo-sharing platform hours after her 18th birthday, Ifeoluwa has shared just one post where she appreciated those that celebrated with her on her birthday.

She wrote:

"Happy belated birthday to me Thank you all for the wishes and the birthday gifts. I really appreciate. Photo dump with some throwbacks ❣"

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Biodun Okeowo allows daughter join Instagram

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

dunmininuajoke2018:

"Thank GOD ooo ifeoluwa done finally get her own personal IG account. mama discipline thanks for allowing her. Amolore ooo."

bekespeaks:

"Congratulations once again babe and God bless you more mum, ile náà o ni jona lorukọ Jesu."

real__princessadex:

"I love her way of dressing always. Very modest. Well done She’s well trained."

Biodun Okeowo gifts daughter a house on her 18th birthday

The Nollywood actress also confirmed she indeed gifted her daughter a house on her 18th birthday, and it was not a publicity stunt as claimed in some quarters.

Omoborty wrote:

"Note to some some people saying the house is a publicity stunt and tensioning. If you know me well I don’t tension people neither do i involve in publicity stunts… This a prayer answered by God. So I owe Him a public testimony …. You all will be here to see how the house is being to put to use."

See her post below:

Actress Biodun Okeowo cries out as driver goes missing with her car

In a previous report via Legit.ng, actress Omoborty took to social media to announce that her driver called Jamiu Abimbola, had gone missing with her car.

Omoborty stated that she did not send him on errands, and he also took the car without her knowledge.

The actress said she has reported the matter at the police station, however, she also needed the help of her followers to contact her if they come across anything about him.

