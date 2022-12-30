BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Queen Mercy Atang, is getting ready to be a mum and she shared the good news with fans

Taking to her official Instagram page, the reality show star broke the news of her pregnancy with baby bump photos

A number of ex-BBNaija stars and other social media users made sure to congratulate the reality star on the news

BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star, Queen Mercy Atang, has broken the news of her pregnancy on social media.

After there had been whispers online about the reality show star being with child, she finally confirmed it on her page.

Taking to her official Instagram profile, the Shine Ya Eye star posted a series of baby bump photos.

Fans react as BBNaija star Queen reveals she is pregnant. Photos: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, she was rocking a long pink gown with a long neck bow that doubled as a cape as she cradled her protruding belly.

In the caption of the photos, Queen gushed over being a new mum and added that it was a moment she had always dreamed of.

She wrote:

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in for BBNaija’s Queen as she reveals pregnancy

A number of netizens were excited about the news of Queen’s pregnancy especially other BBNaija stars and they made sure to celebrate her. Read some of their comments below:

ohhnyii:

"There’s this peace that comes with private life."

omaghs:

"Person wen don born already..congrats Queen."

nifehairs:

"Wow Congratulations ❤️"

ericanlewedim:

"Awwww congratulations hun ❤️❤️❤️"

sagadeolu:

"Now the cats out of the bag congrats my Queen!❤️❤️ God bless and keep you both "

its_tegadominic:

"Awwwwn congratulations baby girl, Omo! This is sweet, you look so good "

_the_amazon:

"Awwww so happy for u. Congratulations momma "

singhniniofficial:

"I am excited, now the world can share from our happiness. Congratulations my love ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng