Big Brother Naija reality star, Tboss, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday with some new photos

The See Gobe ex-housemate and actress shared photos from her shoot with her little daughter, Starr

Just like Tboss, some days ago, Yoruba film actress, Bukumi, celebrated her daughter's first birthday with some beautiful photos

Tokunbo Idowu who is better known as Tboss turned 38 on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and took to social media to celebrate.

The Big Brother Naija reality star wowed her fans with some beautiful new photos in which she posed with her two-year-old daughter, Starr.

The reality star celebrated her 38th birthday. Photo credit: Tboss Idowu

She first shared two photos of herself, dressed in a black, fitted bodysuit, and accessorised with an ankara headwrap, some multiple strands gold neckpiece and hoop earrings.

In the follow-up post, she shared some new photos with little Starr who lay asleep in her arms, sporting a similar look to her mother's.

