Nigerian veteran dancehall singer, Timaya threw a lovely birthday party for his daughter, Emma as she clocks ten

Fun videos and photos from the event have emerged online with the singer engaging in a number of games with Emma's mother

Nigerians have showered Emma with lovely birthday messages and picked the winner between the singer and his baby mama

Singer Timaya's daughter Emma attained her first double digits as she clocked age 10 and her parents celebrate her in style.

Emma's parents gave her an event to remember as they threw a big party for her to celebrate her big 10.

Timaya's daughter celebrates 10th birthday. Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Timaya joined the guests to play lovely fun games at the event, the ones which caught the attention of social media users were the games he played with his baby mama.

The parents were involved in a sack race, balloon burst, and other fun games as the kids watched in admiration and picked their winner.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the post below:

Nigerian react to moment from Timaya's daughter's birthday

Social media users have sent lovely birthday wishes to Emma and picked their winner between Timaya and his baby mama.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments., read below:

Shangeorgefilms:

"She is so adorable. Happy birthday sweetheart.'

Kelvintaryus11:

"Na Timaya win but na mummy everybody go give Trophy."

_Rosefashionworld:

"Daddy won and is not all about nyash oo."

lydiaonyeochaonyeaghala:

"Happy birthday to you my lovely daughter❤️ daddy won, but Mummy go carry the trophy."

Cashie_vii:

"Happy birthday to Daughter Chullo."

G360prints:

"Fatherhood! who would have thought Timaya! he first said the "bad word" , then corrected himself to say bumbum... Things we love to see...growth."

Davido and Sophia Momodu warm hearts at Imade's 7th birthday

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Davido's first child, Imade Adeleke, celebrated her 7th birthday and her parents made themselves available to show massive support.

Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu hosted guests during the hip hop birthday party.

Photos from the event sparked hilarious reactions online as fans can't keep their eyes off the particular one that has the trio of Davido, Sophia, and Imade together.

Source: Legit.ng