Nigerian singer Timaya's daughter, Grace, despite how young she is, seems to have set a standard for herself in life

In a video sighted online, the young girl, in the company of her mum and other girls, presumably friends or siblings, revealed her flying preference

While some people saw Grace's statement as a result of her father's wealth, others had different opinions

Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya's children have been introduced to a life of luxury right from a young age.

In a video, one of the singer's four daughters, Grace, revealed that she will only fly First class, nothing below.

Timaya's daughter stirs reactions with flying preference Photo credit: @timayatimaya/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

The woman behind the camera, presumably her mum was talking to some girls who seemed to still fancy Business class flights, but her daughter Grace made it clear that it is First class or nothing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Timaya's daughter's video

ehumadumiracle:

"Okay dear pray daddy keeps getting money so he can afford first class for you ,okay "

twesttboy:

"No be lie .. Trustfund baby."

vv_348:

"Correct them please. teach them how much hard work it takes to afford a first class. I know so many rich kid's way back who are nothing to write about today because their parents gave them luxury instead of teaching them how to afford luxury."

surgeee:

"More reason you should check your spouse’s upbringing before you start shouting ‘Is Money Everything?’ Some people are just used to luxury from childhood."

enii___ola:

"Shakara too much , she like better thing. Baby girl only wants to chop daddy’s money "

bobbygfitness_foayb:

"No be their fault papa don make money for them that's why"

jayjay_soft:

"no matter how rich you get always let your kids know life is not a bed of roses and in life not everything they want they just get let them have that mentality E get why."

Timaya's baby mama laments about being a single mum

One of singer Timaya's three baby mamas stirred reactions on social media with a video of a moment with their first daughter.

The real estate mogul was seen holding her first child, consoling and reassuring her as the young girl cried.

In the caption, the mum of two noted that being a single mum is not a joke, and she is grateful to God for giving her strength.

Source: Legit.ng