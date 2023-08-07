Yul Edochie's father, Pete, sparked huge reactions after he revealed he was unaware of Judy as his second wife

The veteran actor heaped praise on Yul's first wife, May, and the filmmaker has shared a video to counter his father's claim

According to Yul, the video, which was a movie set, was how it all started, and he promised that the truth would be out soon

Yul Edochie has shocked netizens with a new video on his Facebook page in a bid to probably tag his father, Pete Edochie, a liar.

The veteran actor, in an interview with media personality Chude, noted his son picked up a second wife, Judy, without his knowledge.

Yul Edochie shared a video showing his father with Judy. Photo credit: @yuledochie

In a new post on Yul's Facebook page, he shared the video of Judy playing a pregnant daughter of his father, Pete.

He, however, in his caption, revealed that was how the affair started and added that the real story would be out soon.

"Many people don't know the real story. The real story will come out soon. Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie. This is how it all started."

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's video

The actor's post, according to some people, confirms he is truly under the influence of dark forces.

Read some comments below:

Bright Okuta:

"Seems like a movie, nwanem."

jennyebuwa:

"Odiegwu u really don go, otilo."

Flowers packing bag:

"We still remember vividly what ur Dad said last week."

Rita Ozuri:

"I will still repeat myself again....Juju go clear one day...This man is not with his right senses, he needs help oo."

opeyemifamakin:

"They’ve jazzed this guy, you cant tell me nothing’s."

mima_the_1st:

"But this is a movie ? Is this one s!ck with his head like prepaid meter."

fatoumatabalde205:

"In otherwise he is trying to tell the world his respected dad was not saying the truth in his interview…..the narcissist man is losing it by the daystop proving a point,u have proven yourself to be a very heartless person especially when your first son died!!!!"

_________lazygirl:

"No! He’s not about to drag his father‍."

Chidiebere Rex:

"This lady is seeking validation.. It doesn't work like that nne. You can never be at peace when you destroy the peace of others. You go explain tire, Evidence no go dey.."

Bliss Ugochi:

"This is the movie " God's Father" that the AGN ban them from publishing. You can only decieve the fools."

Yul Edochie breaks silence after dad Pete’s interview

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie caused a stir with a new picture he shared on his Instagram page.

The actor shared an edited picture of him and a lion, a symbol popularly used to refer to his dad and veteran actor Pete Edochie, also called the Lion of Africa.

Not stopping there, Yul, in the caption of the post, declared things were about to change as he seems to be working on rebranding his management.

Source: Legit.ng