Singer Skales has dropped a new song titled 'As I Wake Up' and it has been well-received by fans

In a bid to promote the new single, Skales shared a video of Jim Iyke, Mr Macaroni, Ebuka, Timini, Broda Shaggi, among others vibing to the song

The singer, in another, penned his appreciation for the love and support he received as he said it made him shed tears of joy

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter, Skales is back with a new song which he dubbed “As I Wake Up.”

The new song, with a catchy anthem, describes Skales' resilience and how he has pushed on without negativity.

To promote the new single, Skales shared a video of popular male celebrities like Jim Iyke, Mr Macaroni, Ebuka, Timini, Broda Shaggi, Groovy, Tobi Bakre, among others vibing to the song.

He also went on to pen his appreciation for their support, as he said they made him cry.

Skales wrote

"Last 2 times I shed a tear wz when I buried my mother & my child wz born but yesterday y’all made me shed tears of joy thank U for the love & support for “as I wake up."

Celebrities, fans react to Skales' video

_timini:

"Affirmations and gbedu at the same time! Love it."

mrmacaroni1:

"Oil dey my head."

officialsnoway:

"We really wanna see u up there man,you’re very good and you deserve to be up there ."

boygthemaskman:

"@skales Abeg drop empty verse for us Make we do covers ."

teedeeone:

"Na so I no dey this video. Mehn you no rate me lol. Nice one but I dey beef you."

morachiofficial:

"Just as you played it in the car at the event on the mainland …..Skale through Issa Go !!!!! ."

