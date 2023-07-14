Josh2funny's wife, Bina has sparked reactions on social media with a post highlighting her battle with depression

The mum of one shared a video of her happily dancing even though she had a lot going on with her mental health

Netizens empathized with the skit maker's wife and noted that the depression might have started after having her son

The wife of popular skit maker Josh2funny, Bina has opened up on her battle with depression.

The mum of one shared a video of herself happily dancing and singing along like a normal person without any mental health challenges.

The entrepreneur's caption revealed that the video was made when she was battling depression, and nobody knew.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bina's video

The post got people sharing their experiences and sympathising with her.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

lifestylar:

"Depression ke?, when you are living with Josh2funny???"

realasadimajor:

"You see that battle after child birth we need to discuss it more."

officialgoldengod:

"She needs that support."

jaydevelops_apps:

"People go through a lot...you all need to be checking in on your friends."

ajor_nwa88:

"Everyone day battle with depression..na her turn."

kate_o_ojukwu:

"Mental health is real, going through it right now but I trust God to always come through for me "

veemara_:

"Exactly what depre$$ion looks like. Sending everyone who’s going through tough time love and hugs "

nyio5:

"Up to 80% women battle with postnatal depression after child birth despite the joy the young one brings. You’ll just feel happy and grateful for the birth of the little human but not feeling yourself at same time."

prankhottie:

"For everyone battling depr£ss!on I pray you heal soon than expected ❤️ sending you plenty strength."

