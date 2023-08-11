BBNaija All Stars housemate Kiddwaya has stated he is not in the house for the N120 million grand prize

The billionaire son further bragged that the whopping sum of money was not enough to cater for his fancy lifestyle

As expected, the reality star's statement has since sparked different reactions from netizens who dragged him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Kiddwaya has left many talking over the moment he bragged about not being on the reality show for the N120 million grand prize.

Kiddwaya, who is the son of Nigerian billionaire and socialite, Terry Waya, stated during a conversation with his colleague Cross on Friday, August 11, that the money was not enough for his upkeep.

Kiddwaya says he is in the house for fame. Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

The billionaire, however, revealed he was on the show for fame.

He said:

“The money [N120m grand prize] is not even enough to keep me. I am here for the fame.”

Cross, in response, stated that he was all out for the grand prize.

“Omo, I’m here for the money. That’s why I’m here. I know what I need it for. I need it badly, but if anybody wants to make me feel like a fool, I’ll make them feel like a fool too," Cross said.

Netizens react as Kiddwaya says he is not on BBNaija for N120 million

See some of the reactions below:

Deejaey1:

"How many times will he come on the same show for him to be famous?. Kiddwaya isn't serious."

@Thando_Zulu_:

"But the way he’s moving you would swear he is desperate for the money."

KingKong90008:

"Until you come to biggie's house 10times before you get famous??"

DragON_671:

"Y'all saying Why is he buying pardon me. Of course he want to stay longer. He literally has a wrist worth the price money #BBNAllStars #BBNaija."

Kiddwaya says he was played

Kiddwaya had a hilarious diary session with Big Brother where he lamented about getting played by his colleagues.

One of the twists introduced on the BBNaija All Stars show is that each housemate can choose another housemate to pardon for the week so that they would not face possible eviction.

Kiddwaya was shocked when he did not get the ‘Pardon Me Please’ privilege.

During his Diary Room session with Big Brother, he explained how he was sure he would get the pardon because he had reached agreements with others.

Source: Legit.ng