Comedian Josh2Funny has expressed gratitude to his maker over his recent performance on the global stage

This comes as the comedian made headlines after he auditioned three times on America's Got Talent

Josh2Funny's latest statement comes amid the outrage that trailed his performance on the international TV show

Popular Nigerian comedian Josh2Funny recently shared a video from his audition at America’s Got Talent (AGT) show on his social media timeline.

Josh2Funny, who was also stunned by the achievement of being on such platform to showcase his talent, couldn't help but express gratitude to God.

Josh2funny reacts to his performance at AGT.

Source: Instagram

In a short caption, the comedian wrote:

"Jesus put me in the biggest stage in the world."

See his post below:

Josh2Funny's comment is coming amid the mixed reactions that trailed his performance on America’s Got Talent, which went viral on Wednesday, August 9.

Celebrities react as Josh2Funny expresses gratitude to God

Legit.ng captured comments from many of Josh2Funny's colleagues and fans.

See their comments below:

crazeclown:

"And you went there and ATEE Those red buzzers fit make person forget plan but you no shake ."

iamkingrudy:

" proud of you."

mosesbliss:

"Nothing Wey God No fit Do So proud of you. ."

binataste:

"Congratulations king you’re the light of the world a city set on a hill nothing can hide you Abeg how should I do make I back you? make I dance? God na you do am. thank you."

moladeofficial_::

"Whattt?? Broooo this is huge. Man featured the whole of AGT in an audition skit . More wins Bro❤️❤️."

adaolisah:

"Josh took his comedy to another level and featured these judges in his comedy. To them, he’s there for the money but Baba came to do skit on their stage."

frankrichboy:

"@josh2funny you na carry me go ohhh ! If na to come my house come terrorize me with your wife na there I Dey see you ."

Josh2funny's wife dance in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Josh2funny's wife, Bina opened up about her battle with depression.

Bina, in a video of herself happily dancing and singing along like a normal person without any mental health challenges.

The entrepreneur's caption revealed that the video was made when she was battling depression, and nobody knew.

