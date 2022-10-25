Popular comedian Josh2funny has recounted how he got his wife to accept his marriage proposal and be his forever

The skit maker shared a video with his wife as they rocked matching white and blue outfits

Josh added that he would never forget the day he made the decision that changed his life forever

Popular Nigerian comedian Josh2funny, about three years ago, asked his wife Bina to marry him in the presence of friends.

To mark the special day, the comedian shared a video on hid Instagram page and added a very hilarious voiceover where he expressed his mind.

Josh2funny celebrates anniversary with wife Photo credit: @josh2funny

Source: Instagram

Josh lamented over the fact that he used his hard-earned money to buy a ring and still begged his then girlfriend to marry him.

He continued by saying that his friends who were supposed to drum sense into him kept urging her to accept the proposal.

Revealing that it was the best decision he made, the comedian happily added that in the present, they are now wearing matching fits like the one in the video he shared.

"I can’t forget the day I made a decision that changed my life forever @binataste once again thanks for saying Yes! Thanks for the Peace and Joy you brought Along with you My Madam for life."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate with Josh2funny and wife

officiallrosie:

" you no serious (wearing white and jeans with boots)…..congratulations to you both and may God continue to keep you both in happiness, honor, peace, endless joy, wealth, great health, long life and unbroken and everlasting bonds of love, Amen "

ekellybeatz:

"She actually raised her leg to show the boot #HappyAnniversary @josh2funny @binataste."

etinosaofficial:

"The white and jeans killed me"

mcedopikin:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love in tokyo "

evedynasty:

"God when I go wear white and jeans with boot"

almas_cate:

"For the first time in a long time you are saying something sensible congratulations."

