Comedian Josh2funny has put up an adorable video of a romantic getaway he planned for his parents for their 35th wedding anniversary

Josh2funny, who was happy to have given his parent a nice treat, gushed about them as he sweetly described them as lovebirds

The video has left many of the comedian's colleagues as well as fans and followers gushing as many applauded him

Popular comedian and skit maker Josh2funny has left many gushing over how he celebrated his parents on their 35th wedding anniversary.

Josh2funny treated his parents to a romantic getaway, which was lovely to see.

Josh2funny's parents mark their 35th wedding anniversary in style. Credit: @josh2funny

Source: Instagram

The comedian's parents could not hide their excitement after walking into the well-decorated room with ribbons and rose petals.

Josh, who was delighted with his action, gushed about his parents, who he described as “lovebirds."

He wrote in his caption:

“It’s my parents’ 35th wedding Anniversary! Congrats love birds. Thanks to @picnic4us_ for this set up."

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

Netizens found the video romantic, as many gushed about Josh2funny's parents. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

