Ace Nigerian comic Basketmouth recently shared some unknown truths about himself and his comedy career

Basketmouth is one of the most famous stand-up comedians to ever step on a stage in Nigeria, but he recently shared that comedy wasn't his first passion, nor planned to make a career out of

Bright also revealed for the first time that he grew up wanting to be a rapper; this revelation gives a significant insight into his passion for making music, and he has two studio albums

Internationally renowned Nigerian comedian, singer, actor and producer Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has sparked reactions online with some things he recently revealed about himself and his childhood.

Basketmouth was recently the cover star of Thisday Newspaper Weekend style magazine, Style, where he shared some insights into how he became a comedian and realised that he was a very gifted comic.

Basketmouth, during a recent interview with Thisday, reveals how supportive his dad was when he became a comedian. Photo credit: @basketmouth

During the interview, Bright noted that growing up, he never knew he was funny because he was usually in a clique of hilarious friends.

But later came to appreciate his comic gift and was at a crossroads to either pursue comedy as a career or be a rapper.

My parents, especially my father were supportive of my dream as a comic - Basket revealed

The popular comic revealed that his parents never dissuaded him during his formative years when he decided he wanted to be a comedian.

But he gave him just one major condition, which was for him to finish school and be a graduate.

See the full excerpt of the interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Basketmouth's revelation about his music career

@lizzaa250:

"Weldon your gift has truly made a way for you @basketmouth keep doing your thing."

@dewumi_ade:

"Leader, greatest ever."

@e_debborah:

"Everywhere is Bright."

@obashortlets:

"Legends can never D❤️."

@alascospicetv:

"Still undoubtedly one of the Africa’s best in comedy industry. Well done big man."

@emperor.xl:

"This bro is winning everywhere. I wanna win like this."

@willis_troy212:

"Eze gburugburu.. classic man."

@eegbogun:

"Francophone the stylish man wey sabi."

@stephenikiyei1:

"You deserve a full written biography, but na who get enough mind to write am?"

Basketmouth, on separation from wife of 12 Years, says it's not fake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that top Nigerian comedian and businessman, Basketmouth, has spoken more about his separation from his wife of 12 years, Elsie Okpocha.

Recall that in December 2022, Basketmouth took to social media to announce the end of his marriage to the mother of three of his children.

He spoke more on the issue while he was a guest on TV3 Ghana. According to the Nigerian star, his separation from his wife is not fake.

