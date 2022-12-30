Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has now taken down his post on separating from his wife Elsie

After 12 years of marriage and three kids together, the funny man announced that they were parting ways

In a new development, the comedian has now deleted the post and this came days after an old video of the couple resurfaced online

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has now deleted his viral post on getting separated from his wife, Elsie.

Recall that the funny man had earlier released a statement on his marriage on his official Instagram page.

In the post, he noted that he was no longer with his wife of 12 years, Elsie. His disclosure raised a series of reactions online as netizens prayed for it to be a prank.

Comedian Basketmouth's post on seperating from wife deleted. Photos: @basketmouth, @elsieokpocha

In a new development, Basketmouth has now deleted the separation announcement from his page.

A look through the entertainer’s official page shows that the divorce announcement post is no longer up.

This is coming just a few days after an old video of the couple resurfaced on social media.

In the old clip, Basketmouth and Elsie were seen condemning divorce as they spoke on how much love they had for each other.

Basketmouth made it clear that they have a good marriage and that a good marriage never ends up in divorce. Supporting his stance, his wife also added that divorce isn’t on the table for them as she likes him too much.

See the clip below:

Basketmouth missing from family Christmas photo of Elsie with their kids

Comedian Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie, stirred mixed reactions on social media after sharing a family Christmas photo in the spirit of the holiday season.

Although Elsie has remained quiet on the matter since her husband’s announcement, her Christmas photo post has driven more speculations about the state of their union.

Elsie was captured alongside their rocking matching outfits with her children with the comedian noticeably missing in the group photo.

Some social media users gushed over the photo while other internet users asked for her husband and the father of their three kids.

