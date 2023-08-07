Ace controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO recently shared some marital nuggets that have got people talking online

Blessing, who was recently on Arise TV, shared some deep-thought reasons why most men cheat and why women have no control over it

The relationship expert noted that it is a futile mission for a woman to leave her matrimonial home and pick a fight with her husband's side chic

Famous controversial Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing CEO, has sparked reactions online with some comments she recently shared during a discussion on popular Nigerian televesion station, Arise TV.

Blessing noted that it is the stupidest thing for a woman to attack her husband's side-chic or mistress.

Blessing CEO slams the idea of a wife fighting with her husband's side chic. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie/@officialblessingceo/@judyaustinedochie

The BOM blogger further noted that she usually tells women when they come for therapy at her relationship lounge that they've no control over their husband's choice or desire to cheat.

Nkiriuka said that most of the time, when men cheat, it is a thing of Ego and desire to feel like they're in control, which, when further prodded, you would find out that most of the time, they still love their wives.

The relationship therapist also revealed that when a man gets tired of a woman, nothing can stop him from leaving.

Watch the whole discussion below:

See reactions Blessing CEO's comment about men cheating stirred

@yourprincecharming01:

"A good man knows one lady is enough, just like a good lady knows one man is enough."

@shikemi_uncommonsoul:

"Any man wey love you will never put u in an embarrassing situation."

@chris___ken:

"I know y’all don’t like Blessimg CEO, but then picking a fight with a lady because she’s having an affair with your man, is really really a stupid thing to do… Your man is the problem not the mistress or the side chick, and if he’s not willing to change maybe you should make him see your worth."

@miracle_maduakor:

"She said nothing but fact, raw truth."

@mheenarh__:

"Att@cking the side chic will only make them more careful in future. If the side chic leaves sef, he’d just get himself another one. Address the root of the wahala gan that’s YOUR HUSBAND."

@havilahdivas101:

"A man can't be snatched he simply left you. A man is not a Gucci bag that doesn't have control. A man that can be snach isn't a man he is a product.let him go. Period."

@sexyakarafryer:

"I still believe that they are men who do not cheat, oh yeah, such men still exist, and I’m marrying one of them."

@ogbuefiigotuk:

"As for me cheating is a waste of time, energy, money, self esteem and above all limitations of yourself before GOD and Man."

"Without side chicks, many marriages would've crashed": Blessing CEO gives reasons why cheating is good

Legit.ng recalls reporting that while her court case is still pending, famous, controversial relationship therapist and blogger Blessing Ngozi Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO, is back on the street stirring issues.

During a recent interview, the perpetual troublemaker noted that side chicks sustain many new-age marriages that always look sweet and successful on the outside.

Blessing shared that many marriages would've crashed if not because of side chicks who men use as a dessert when not well satisfied by their wives or as an escape from their marital homes.

Source: Legit.ng