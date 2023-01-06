Elsie, the wife of comedian Basketmouth, has taken to social media with yet another relationship tip amid their troubled union

This time around, Elsie spoke against the common practice of African women being pressured into marriage

Elsie noted that often times some women are trying to take their time and her words sparked mixed reactions from social media users

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Bastemouth’s wife, Elsie Okpocha, has taken to social media with yet another relationship tip weeks after her husband announced the end of their union on Instagram.

Elsie who has kept mum about her marriage since her husband’s announcement addressed her recent post to those who hound women to get married early in this part of the world.

Basketmouth's wife shares fresh relationship tips. Photo: @elsieokpocha

Source: Instagram

According to Elsie, people need to understand that if a woman isn’t married yet, it is probably because she is taking her time or hasn’t met the right partner.

Elsie stressed the fact that it is unwise to rush into the institution of marriage as it can result in rushing out.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She urged people to stop with the derogatory remarks often used to describe women who are yet to get married.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

esizesworld said:

"Well said Marriage shaming women is causing more harm like wrong choices, depression and so on."

pat_collections1 said:

"And that made many women rush into d wrong marriages and are looking for how to com outesizesworld."

angelworksmedia said:

"You have a point, but guess what? A lot of older women who never had children (or adopted any) are now regretting it. They wish someone had seriously counseled them sooner."

beneskitchenrecipes said:

"very annoying question. marriage is not an achievement nigerians will no hear. that's why people marry and think it will solve all their financial and generational problems in life.‍♂️"

theonlychigul said:

"Someone told me .."just borne one hold am"..I was like..are we playing cards..hold am kwa! Hiahnnn!"

Old video of Basketmouth and wife talking about divorce resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of comedian Basketmouth and his wife resurfaced in the online community amid news of their separation.

The husband and wife took turns talking about divorce in the video and how it's not going to be an option in their union.

Social media user shad mixed reactions with people noting that no one can predict the future.

Source: Legit.ng