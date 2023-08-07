Hearts broke for popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun after news of a fire outbreak at his lavish Lekki mansion broke

Fans and colleagues of the actor have sent him their condolences, and he seems unfazed by the temporary setback

In a post on his Instagram page, AY shared a statement affirming that he will bounce back soon

Popular Nigerian comedian and filmmaker AY Makun finally broke his silence following the ugly fire incident in his home.

Even though the prolific stand-up comedian and filmmaker had not officially commented on the incident, fans showed him love, support and solidarity when the news broke.

Netizens sympathize with comedian AY Photo credit: @aycomedian/@naija_unruly

Source: Instagram

AY finally comments on fire incident

In a post on his Instagram page, the comedian put netizens' minds at rest over his safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

AY shared a photo of himself relaxing in a tub and wrote a short caption affirming hope is not lost for him.

The comedian wrote:

"The only impossible journey is the one you never begin."

See AY's post below:

Netizens react to AY's post after fire incident

Condolences and prayers poured in for the comedian as fans and colleagues assured him that he would bounce back from the tragic incident.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

sexy9_067247:

"Be strong great man:muscle:I pray to God to return ur lost in a multiple fold."

mo_preciousofficial:

"Omo ...This level of peace."

ddame_julie:

"Your words make it seem like it’s nothing, may this level of peace be on the increase upon you and your family Sir."

miri.ansmart:

"You are strong, am rooting for you God will show his face upon u."

samspedy:

"God will replenish in a million fold ❤️"

seun_pelzzy:

"Stay strong sir. God will triple everything in millions folds in Jesus name..❤️"

iamsexysteel:

"This will be a sign of greatness and better life ahead my brother….the lord is your strength….who ever pray for ur downfall will fall right in ur face….ile oba to jo,ewa lo bu si…may the lord restore abundantly."

AY spills more on 17-year-old beef with Basketmouth in viral interview video

Nigerian comedian AY Makun trended on social media following a tell-all interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where he opened up on his 17-year-old beef with Basketmouth.

A portion of the interview shared online captured AY recounting how things went sour between them after a failed business transaction in 2006.

In another portion of the interview posted by Jideonwo, AY shared more about the longstanding beef that has left them as sworn enemies over the years.

Source: Legit.ng