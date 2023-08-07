A Nigerian lady's attempt to set a Guinness World Record ended on a sad footing as she fainted on stage

On Thursday, August 3, Mandie began her quest to do an exotic dance for 130 hours and streamed it live on social media

A video showing the embarrassing moment the tired dancer fainted while at it has stirred mixed reactions online

A video, making the rounds online, shows the moment a Nigerian dancer, Mandie, fainted on stage in the course of her dance marathon.

A poster that also surfaced online informed netizens that Mandie was to do a 130-hour exotic dance marathon in Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, August 3 in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record.

Mandie fainted in about 24 hours. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino

Source: Facebook

However, an emerging video showed that Mandie fainted some minutes after 24 hours of dancing.

The visibly tired lady danced slowly and suddenly crashed on stage, sending viewers, following her streamed dance, into a frenzy.

In the clip, about three ladies rushed to the stage and lifted the dancer off the scene. It is not clear what her current health status is at the time of this report.

Netizens react to the 'fainting' video

zaralinda_ said:

"I feel she just wanted to trend sha … cos those people around aren’t panicking enough if she fainted true true. I wish her speedy recovery though."

johnbruno_ said:

"Let them help her up so she can finish what she started. We Nigerians de finish Wetin we start. Make she no spoil our good name."

queenshienniel said:

"The worst part is, it’s just 24hrs only she was able to achieve,please get up you have 96 more hours to goLove and light."

luxurykiddieshub said:

"I don’t understand you fainted at 24hours and your still dey go 130. Not possible you must finish wetin you start."

abjluxuryhub said:

"Someone that has never been to the gym for once in her life, never strength trained or did a mock test will just come out and try to beat a record they didn't prepare for."

darecipequeen said:

"Nawao mine was baking and teaching 56 recipes in 24 hours non-stop, I talked for a whole day .... thank God...my Bake race project was successful. I started and finished up...it's not easy . God did it...thanks to Him that I made it."

