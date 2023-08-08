Nigerian singer Mr Eazi recently shared photos of himself in Scotland visiting one of the world's oldest gin distilleries

The singer, during his visit, immersed himself in the Gaelic culture and was seen with veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo rocking the famous Scottish kilt

However, a fan who doesn't understand the Scottish culture reacted to photos of Mr Eazi saying he was rocking a skirt and called for God's intervention in his life

Famous Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) were recently in Scotland.

Eazi, RMD and some other prominent Nigerians visited the distillery of the popular Scottish gin maker Glenfiddich.

Photos of Mr Eazi and RMD rocking Scottish kilt sparks reactions online. Photo credit: @mreazi/@moredamijo

Source: Instagram

However, the mode of dressing of the Nigerian entertainers during their visit to the Glenfiddich distillery has sparked reactions online.

See what Satan is turning our men into - Fan trolls Mr Eazi rocking a skirt

One fan who reacted to the trending photos on Mr Eazi's Instagram page seems to have stirred the emotions of the singer by calling for God's intervention in the Akwaba crooner's life.

The fan wrote:

"This is what satan is turning our men into, making them dress like women."

Mr Eazi, who didn't take the comment lightly, reacted to it, saying:

"Before you blame Satan try dey use Google eh."

See how the exchange between Mr Eazi and a noisy fan:

See how netizens reacted to Mr Eazi's exchange with fan

@tinywale:

"If u didn’t see anything wrong with the dressing kindly hit the likes button! Cos me I didn’t see anything wrong."

@iameniolamyde:

"So this babe hasn’t seen or read about the SCOTTISH CULTURE!!?? Dam what she doing with the internet then?"

@_iamsheila__:

"But that’s a Scottish attire nau. Nigerians and calling devil in everything 5&6."

@misshembe:

"You know satan reach wardrobe? Na you we suppose fear."

@magdaleneokwuada:

"Even Jesus never wore trousers."

@comradejerrbernard:

"People always involve Satan when rich people enjoy themselves in a way they don’t understand."

@mcmakopolo1:

"The way Nigerians know about devil ehh u go think say them don live together before."

@sir_tigga

"Religion and ignorance is like 5 & 6 in Africa."

@jidennahayway:

"We use culture for Christianity these days, Jesus wore blouse, but If I decided to wear blouse will I be allowed to attend church services on Sunday with blouse, no I won't just because it is strange to the Africa culture."

@glambyadu:

"Wetin religion go cause ehn."

@yesimprettyoma:

"Ignorance is a disease. Knowledge is the only cure... Is that not a Scottish outfit?"

@gielpretty:

"Who made the law that skirt was for women and trousers for men?"

@micwilliann:

"This is how English people dress nau . And our fellow ijaw brothers."

