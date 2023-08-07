Nollywood actress and producer Destiny Etiko attended a Catholic church on Sunday, August 6, in the company of her colleague Chioma Chijioke

In an Instagram post, the self-proclaimed Dramadoll shared a video of herself in church and how people joyfully reacted when they saw her

Sharing the lovely clip, she noted that she had a great time in God's house despite the stampede she faced after service

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko was recently rushed by church members after last Sunday service, held on August 6.

The self-proclaimed Barbie was seen in the company of her colleague, Chioma Chijioke, as they both attended a Catholic Sunday mass.

Church members surround around Destiny Etiko after Sunday service Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

After the service, the actress couldn't leave immediately as congregation members gathered around her for photo moments.

Sharing a video of her time with church attendants, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Worshiped today with my beloved sisters @ekene_umenwa @chioma_chijioke_ @ada_uli.

"It was quite a beautiful service. We all enjoyed and danced happily in the house of GOD. Thanks for bringing me to this CENTER SIS @ekene_umenwa. I enjoyed every bit of it."

See her post below

Destiny Etiko's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng gathered the reactions to Destiny's warm welcome in the church.

See their comments below:

jennifer_agama1:

"It’s only in the presence of God that we don’t buy ticket to see celebrities ❤️ Like my comment if you believe God is the greatest!"

official_sunnythom_royal:

"Dramatically dramatic drama doll .. Okwa asusu English aa, anyi ga na asu ya until anyi asubie cable ."

chinenye_ezeugwa:

"You cover yourself very well and Dey still know is you, chaii grace is too much ."

adaobi_uluobi_:

"People were just coming to snap with you and hug you."

bu_diaries:

"You are a Good friend and the best friend anyone can ever ask for ❤️❤️❤️Honestly ❤️❤️I see how you support and stand by your friendseven when some of them don’t deserve it, God bless you for your Good heart ❤️."

pop_rank1:

"Chaii the love is too much."

School pupils rush Destiny Etiko

Popular Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko was met with a resounding warm greeting as she stormed a primary school in Asaba, Delta state.

The filmmaker surprised one of her colleagues, John Badaiki's daughter, at school to celebrate her birthday.

The video on her social media page showed the moment she walked into the school and was rushed by the pupils and teachers, who were overjoyed to see her.

Source: Legit.ng