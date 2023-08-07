Popular Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and veteran actor RMD have sparked reactions over new photos of them online

The men posed for several photos as they rocked Scottish kilts with matching jackets, ties and black socks

Netizens gushed over the celebrities and their style, and a fan couldn't help but notice a ring on Mr Eazi's finger

Singer Mr Eazi and veteran actor Richard Mode-Damijo, aka RMD, sparked reactions on social media over their style.

At an event, the men showed up dressed in a complete Scottish fit, including the skirt called a kilt.

Mr Eazi and RMD looked good in their kilts. Photo credit: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

In several photos on RMD's page, he posed with the singer as they showed off their kits, jackets, ties, socks and other accessories that made the outfit dapper.

To the surprise of many, the veteran movie star referred to one of Mr Eazi's songs with his caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"Holding it down with @mreazi like a short skirt, well a kilt in this case. If you know you know "

See the post below:

Netizens react to RMD and Mr Eazi's photos

The men looked great in their outfits, and netizens reiterated that in the comment section. A fan also made a keen observation about Mr Eazi.

Read the comments gathered below:

topefayanju:

"Notin when RMD never wear for this life."

mirexofibadan_:

"Grandpa that refuse to grow old "

xyonzulu:

"Eazi don marry? Ring finger....."

e_yemsey:

"Abi una don get Scottish Nationality???"

slfmde001:

"I like how old Gee connects with the youngins "

pretty.dessy.125:

"Mr eazy too much!! Em own skirt get plits."

kelly.carter1:

“Hold me down like a short skirt oh.. hold me, hold me, hold me down” Mr eazi song "

mr_sariky:

"@mofedamijo we sabi it boss, one of @mreazi song title back then "

Beautiful photos as RMD and family storm abroad for son’s graduation

Congratulatory messages poured in for veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo on the graduation of his son Tega.

The movie star announced the joyous occasion on Instagram with photos showing beautiful family moments from the ceremony.

RMD stormed the event with his wife and other family members, who looked equally proud of Tega.

Source: Legit.ng