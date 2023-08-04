Popular Nigerian music video director TG Omori has taken netizens down memory lane with a video

The director revealed in the video he played the role of a police extra for just N3k

According to Omori, in 2013, he went through a lot as poverty showed him black and white

Popular Nigerian music video director ThankGod Omori aka TG Omori has made it clear that he has not always been rich.

In a tweet, the director shared a video of his career in 2013 as an actor in the popular comedy series Papa Ajasco.

He added that he got paid just N3k for being a police extra, poverty showed him black and white, and he looked older than his age that year.

Omori wrote:

"2013 I dey act police extra for N3k. Sapa show me black n white, I been senior my age that time."

See TG Omori's tweet below:

Netizens react to TG Omori's tweet

@adxjnr:

"If you no share this now another video director fit come later call you new cat. You get evidence."

@LaceVine:

"2013 was actually 10 years ago. Wow. Time flies."

@dammiedammie35:

"Is that not Papa Ajasco?? Omoh you get evidence o "

@ZeekiHodl:

"This ur own no be Evidence na Testimony and Manifestation."

@pengmanofficial:

" no wonder you like crowd die. Be like na for here e start from."

@manlikestiiz:

"Abeg why were you resting the pistol on your shoulder? "

@iaboyeji:

"It’s incredible what a difference a decade makes. What were you doing in 2013."

@Skevvy:

"Lmfaoooooo, how old are you? "

@MixySlim:

"your no show that time, even your shoe sef no shine... thank God for life."

