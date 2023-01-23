Nigerian whiz video producer TG Omori has made an incredible disclosure regarding his career in the Nigerian entertainment space

Most sought-after Nigerian music videographer, TG Omori, made a shocking revelation that blew up the entire social media space.

The young whiz was forced to disclose the amount he was allegedly paid to produce Asake’s Joha music video.

TG Omori discloses the alleged amount he took to produce Asake's joha video Credit: @boydirector, @asakenewz

A tweep first dared to say that TG Omori did not have a video that warranted $50,000, the equivalent of N22 million in Nigerian currency.

Recall that TG was recently in the news for charging controversial street-hop singer Portable a discounted fee of $50,000 to shoot a new video, and it appears that fans are yet to get over it.

The ace video director was then tasked with informing the entire world how much he was paid for Asake's Joha's video.

According to TG Omori, Joha's video cost about $165k which is 75 million naira.

Look at the screenshot of TG Omori’s tweet that has been deleted from his account

Netizens react to TG Omori’s price revelation on Joha’s video

osaspeezzy:

"So how much con be GOT full season budgets. "

teewizjohnson:

"Weyrey. How much dem drake go come dey use $2m??"

awwal__deen:

No be only $165k... Everybody just dey lie 4 dis country."

dc_grandking:

"How much the video come day bring after it was published."

tino21__:

"Maybe he be wan talk say "Joha video cost one 65K$" mean say there are other Johas "

rx_boyfriend511:

"We need to ask oo internet and whining."

pinini1234nini:

"TG don dey yarn like shatta bandle. My watch is 50 thousand million dollars."

