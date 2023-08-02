Fela Kuti will always be remembered as an icon who used music to express his views on issues affecting Nigeria and Africa

Yeni, the first daughter of the singer, characterised him as a man of honour who stood for and represented many aspects of culture

Not stopping there, she went on to share several pictures of Fela "as a young man," including several with veteran guitarist J.K Braimah and others

Yeni Kuti, the first child of Afrobeat artist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, led her siblings in a tribute to their father.

On Wednesday, the veteran entertainer paid tribute on social media.

Yeni Kuti celebrates many faces of legendary father on his 26th memory Credit: @yenikuti

Sharing a photo carousel of Fela and his mum Prof Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, veteran guitarist JK Braimah, and others.

She wrote:

"The many faces of Fela! August 2nd, 1997. We shall never forget. Fela as a young man, Fela as a guy wearing earrings, with JK his best friend, with Uncle Koye."

Yeni also stirred emotions with a vintage video of the singer performing at the Africa Day Rally Event on Lagos Island's Tafawa Balewa Square

See her posts below

Internet users react to Fela's 26th memorial

Fans and netizens from around the world noted the incredible impact of the legend through his vocal artistry.

See their comments below:

tope99:

"Our Ancestors no dey sleep .. Fela you can not sleep ooo .. save us from the hand of the oppressors.."

funmi_kuti:

"26 years and your message is more relevant today. Continue to rest in peace. Happy 83rd birthday Dad. Gone but never forgotten. ❤️."

carolkingck1:

"The truest pan-Africanist that ever lived! Rest on Eleniyan."

beatzbysoul:

"They don't make legends like them no more. Rest on baba."

pholasplace:

"The Legend that still lives even when he is with Olodumare."

fwg55:

"We shall never forget … rest on in perfect peace, Fela."

