Six months ago, Senator Shehu Sani announced that he adopted a baby boy abandoned by the roadside

A fresh update about the boy, named Jordan, has got people talking people, notable among them are Omoyele Sowore and Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerians commenting on social media claim that Jordan and Senator Sani are identical, suggesting the PDP chieftain fathered the baby

FCT, Abuja - A post by the lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the national assembly, Shehu Sani, has elicited notable reactions on social media.

On Sunday, July 30, Senator Sani posted on his verified Twitter handle that the little baby boy who was thrown and abandoned in a refuse dump by his unknown parents has clocked six months old.

Senator Shehu Sani adopted Jordan six months ago and enrolled him at an orphanage in Abuja. Photo credits: @ShehuSani, @Kemiolunloyo, @YeleSowore

Source: Twitter

Adopted son's semblance with Senator Sani sparks reactions

Back in February, Sani revealed the name of the boy to be Jordan. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain announced that he adopted him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sani shared a photo carrying Jordan with the orphanage’s proprietor sitting beside him, The Nation newspaper reported at the time.

Notably, Sani's update on Sunday, July 30, saw several commenters assert that the boy looks very much like the ex-lawmaker.

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) during the 2019 and 2023 elections wrote in a quote tweet:

"This is commendable Comrade Shehu Sani, I applaud you but take a step further bring this child home with you, an adopted child need not be left at the orphanage. And I must say this child looks very much like you. The Afro is the same. Shalom!"

Sani responded humorously, saying:

"Presido (referring to Sowore), I’ll bring him home when the paper-work is done; the bureaucratic bottleneck is the issue. My Madam just drew my attention to your tweet. Don’t get me into trouble at home or else you have to come and rescue me. I don’t think he resembles me."

Social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo also commented. According to the 58-year-old, Jordan is Senator Sani's biological son.

She wrote on her known Twitter handle:

"I’m an investigative journalist. This is your KID Senator. Hairline, Afro, forehead like Rihanna. Reconcile with your baby mama now‼️No kid needs to be in the trash. #BabySani deserves a good life."

Sowore and Olunloyo's claim on Sani's semblance with Jordan was echoed by several Twitter users.

Legit.ng captures some below:

Stephen Ikechukwu wrote:

"Take your biological son home and stop disguising, madam won't beat you."

@Jojo_Amandy said:

"I swear I wouldn't believe if they told me that was even your grandson. I'd argue it's your direct son. Una resemble."

@Engr_Ashile wrote:

"You don’t even need DNA to know he’s your son."

Shehu Sani adopts baby boy abandoned by the roadside, names him Jordan

Recall Legit.ng reported that Sani adopted a baby abandoned by the roadside. The Nigerian politician disclosed this in a post on his social media pages on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

According to the former senator, the baby who was rescued by the police was handed over to the Social Welfare Department. Thereafter, the baby was transferred to an orphanage centre.

Source: Legit.ng