Famous street rapper Portable Omolalomi charged Shallipopi, an up-and-coming musician, with claims that he faked his way up on the Apple music chart

The upcoming act made a song relating to his recent release after he was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

After his release, Shallipopi released a brand-new song named Ex-Convict, which is presently ranked second on Apple Music Nigeria's Top Song chart

Controversial singer Portable has drawn the attention of music enthusiasts to the streaming success of fast-rising singer Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi.

The Zazuu act on social media alleged that the young talent faked his way to the top of the Apple Music Nigeria chart.

Portable attacks Shallipopi

Source: Instagram

Shallipopi, who was just released from prison after being caught and convicted of online fraud, released the song Ex-Convict. The tune quickly became number two on the international streaming app, triggering Portable.

He said that Shallipopi employed a streaming farm to quickly get his song to the top of the charts. He also accused the aspiring singer of being a crook with no good voice for singing.

Portable went on to compare himself to the Elon Musk crooner.

"Who be that shalli-poppi, they will still carry you. You wey dem just release. How many music you sing? Who sabi your face? You wey dem just release, you con dey top chart. Me wey go prison, I no top chart.

You are a thief; you're using farmer boys. Your face no blow, your voice no sound. Come Zeh nation make I teach you," he said in part.

See his video below

However, several other social media influencers have called the fast-rising artist for the same reason as the street pop maestro.

@Nicolaxehiz on Twitter hailed him as the new Music NG Minister of Agriculture.

"How that mid song take enter number 2," he wrote.

See his post blow

Portable's call out sparks reactions

Unlike many who shared similar thoughts with the Zazu crooner, netizens who watched the singer's video mocked him for only topping on Audiomack. See their comments below:

_bolojay:

"Audio mack boy dey Disturb ITUNES MEN."

_bigswizzy_:

"When Asake dropped album all the songs dey top chart una no talk Abeg allow the boy breath jareh shuu ."

kuwait__official:

"Let the EFCC victim breeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeth."

deejay_bc:

"With all this yahoopiano wey he Dey sing."

papi_chulo_10q:

"Song way no get meaning at all. He make be believe say farmers is at work."

seaneverdry23101:

"U blow for ur time no body tackle u, let shalipopi breath "

vegas_76510:

"Portable think shey na those people that selling ATA, EFO and IRU way listen to he’s music Na them they listen to shallipopi music too werey ni bobo portable yii "

bobbymayanaa:

"Your clouts dey always top instagram but your songs never top 21 ."

eddy_montana_adingi:

"Which one be prison grace again una go person wey go prison now."

papi_chulo_10q:

"Song way no get meaning at all. He make be believe say farmers are at work."

