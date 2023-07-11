Yul Edochie's first marriage with his first wife May is reportedly headed for the rocks and he doesn't seem to care

Following news that May was seen in court to submit a petition, the filmmaker shared a video

In the video, he sat in the car with his second wife Judy and they sang along to a song playing from the stereo

Yul Edochie has continued to keep up an unbothered front since his marriage with his first wife, May took a turn for the worse.

According to reports, the filmmaker's wife has submitted a petition against him and will be officially divorcing him soon.

Netizens react to video of Yul Edichie and Judy Edochie Photo credit: @mayyuledochie/ Yul Edochie

Yul who has been dropping back-to-back content with his second wife Judy Austin, shared yet another moment.

In the video on his Facebook page, the actor sang along to a song playing on the car stereo and the actress chipped in a couple of times.

Yul laughed happily as he gestured wildly and Judy egged him on with cheers.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Yul's video

The actor's comment section was full of comments from people, pointing out that he does not feel as happy as he looks in the video.

Read some comments below:

Clara Chinyere Oguibe:

"This is just a cover up, a make believe for people to believe he's happy while he is full of regrets."

Nsuani Akule:

"Even the voice shows that you are in pain but smiling."

Calistus Nwadike:

"I love it give it to them back to back. Otolo gbagbuo ndi omekeome."

Endurance Keyamo:

"Internally displaced lovers roaming about in the middle of the night."

Mary Chris Nwangele:

"In everything i do lord may i not fake happiness "

Meedubari Smith Allison:

"Oh God...deliver your son as soon as possible."

KC Peters:

"You need rest oo..coz you re ageing fast this days with stress showing all over..Yeye people."

Thato Nelson:

"I see stress written all over your faces!! I know some people will call it happiness Yul is even drunk."

Collins Dc:

"Whenever u see a man constantly trying to show or prove to the whole world that he is happy through non stop uploading of videos & pictures of him laughing & rejoicing, my brother just know that he is battling with a very serious depression deep down."

Yul Edochie’s auntie Rita Expresses sadness over May’s move to divorce actor

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie reacted to the divorce case between Yul Edochie and his first wife, May.

The mother of three, who lost her fourth child months ago moved to dissolve her 18-year marriage to the filmmaker.

Rita, the aunty of the famous actor, took to social media to express sadness over the family which has tragically reduced in number since the movie star's involvement with a second wife.

Source: Legit.ng