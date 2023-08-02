Nigerians haven't taken lightly recently some comments made by a popular controversial Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, about veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo

In the post, Moesha trolled Kanayo O Kanayo and Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, declaring them as the president and vice president of Nigeria

Moesha Bodoung's comments about the Nollywood legend and Peter Obi have left many outraged as they take to social media to express their anger

Popular Ghanaian actress and influencer Moesha Boduong has sparked the anger of both Nollywood fans and the Obidients army.

Moesha has taken to social media to troll the Nollywood veteran calling him the Vice President of Nigeria under Peter Obi's presidential administration.

Ghana actress Moesha Boduong has sparked outrage online as she trolls veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo & Nigerian Presidential candidate Peter Obi. Photo credit: @peterobi/@moeshaboduong@kanayo.o.kanayo

The controversial Ghollywood actress' comments have come off as insulting and derisive according to certain political groups in Nigeria.

Some even allege that the actress sounded like someone high on hashish. Moesha's comments are coming amidst Kanayo O Kanayo's recent TikTok sacrifice challenge videos.

Kanayo O Kanayo is quite famous for many of his star performances in different Nollywood movies as a ritualist. He recently revealed that he holds the record as the first Nigerian actor to board a Helicopter for an acting gig.

See what Moesha Boduong posted online about Kanayo O Kanayo:

See how Nigerians reacted to Moesha Boduong's post about KOK

@yoursrully:

"What if she’s doing that on purpose."

@apeke_omo:

"This is what Sugar daddy have turned you into. lessons for those girls who cares to learn."

@i_amhilz:

"I wonder if the 1k persons that liked this post are sane."

@dorkenventures:

"She needs help not insults and mockery, was Kanayo ever Vice President."

@tonyjaycee:

"This lady was doing well before I and I know she has family and friends. does it there is no one there to take care of her social media accounts. as we are praying for her, just do the needful and take the phone from her."

@boluji2020:

"You don smoke loud abi."

@minatetteh988:

"Eiiiii this babe no dey fear anything oo."

@champion_omar_bullet:

"Have they hacked this lady’s account. Moe please drop your phone."

@lordbizmak:

"You are lowkey a mad woman, at this point they should just tie you, before you enter market."

